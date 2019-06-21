Winterpromotion 2020
Transfers in Mallorca from the airport to the cruise,
hotel or Villa?
Looking for transfers in Mallorca from the airport to the cruise, hotel or or your villa?
We are the right partner for your journey! Just tell us the destination.
Easy booking. Only one minute!
It´s no necessary to make banking, money transfer or prepayment! You pay directly to your driver!!
For more than 4 people !
Please [Contact us by mail] or “Whatsapp” +34627754452
Free changes
Free cancellation!
Direct payment to the driver!
24-hour telephone service
OUR TOP SUMMER DESTINATION
PRIVATE TRANSFERS FROM PALMA AIRPORT OR FROM YOUR CRUISE,
ALSO FROM YOUR HOTEL OR VILLA TO THE AIRPORT
We are an official taxi service in Palma de Mallorca with very competitive prices.
The drivers in Besttrasfers Mallorca are real professionals and speak Spanish, English, Russian and Bulgarian
In your trip to Port de Pollença you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
In your trip to Cala Barca you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
Besttransfers Mallorca provides Palma Airpor, port taxi transfers 24/7 service 365 days a year, to make your stay at Cala Barca so pleasant as possible.
The drivers are real professionals and speak Spanish, English, Russian and Bulgarian
Easy and quick way of booking online We check your flights and can see if there are any delays
Check the tourist tours in Taxi arround Palma de Mallorca and enjoy your holidays.
Cala D`Or
In your trip to Cala D`Or you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
You will have air-conditioned cabs, GPS, child seats and a large luggage space where you can store your luggage.
Palma Airpor taxi transfers 24/7 service 365 days a year, to make your stay at Cala D'Or so pleasant as possible.
In your trip to Cala D`Or you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
The drivers are real professionals and speak Spanish, English, Russian and Bulgarian
Check the tourist tours in Taxi arround Palma de Mallorca and enjoy your holidays.
Cala Mesquida beach
Cala Mesquida beach is one of the larger beaches with tons of sand and shallow turquoise waters, perfect for lazing about on a hot summer’s day. There is one popular restaurant at the back end of the beach as well as a small snack bar.
In your trip to Cala Mesquida you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
Besttransfers Mallorca provides Palma Airpor, port taxi transfers 24/7 service 365 days a year, to make your stay at Cala Mesquida so pleasant as possible.
The drivers are real professionals and speak Spanish, English, Russian and Bulgarian
In your trip to Colonia de Sant Jordi you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
You will have air-conditioned cabs, GPS, child seats and a large luggage space where you can store your luggage.
We provides Palma Airpor taxi and Palma Port taxi transfers 24/7 service 365 days a year, to make your stay at Check the tourist tours in Taxi arround Palma de Mallorca and enjoy your holidays.
Spend the day at Es Trenc beach
Es Trenc, on the south coast of Mallorca, is one of the island’s most popular beaches. Here you’ll find 2km of sandy beach, clear waters, a handful of restaurants/bars, mini grocery stores, umbrella and chair rentals, lifeguards, shower and toilet facilities.
In your trip to Port d`Alcudia you can carry your bike in the taxi, golf clubs and other special baggage. Just let us know in advance.
You will have air-conditioned cabs, GPS, child seats and a large luggage space where you can store your luggage.
We provides Palma Airpor taxi and Palma Port taxi transfers 24/7 service 365 days a year, to make your stay at Check the tourist tours in Taxi arround Palma de Mallorca and enjoy your holidays.
Puerto de Soller, Valldemossa, Sa coma, Playas de Muro, Puerto de Alcudia, Cala Dor, Cala Mandia, Soller, Can Picafort, Colonia de San Jordi, Cala Ratjada, Puerto de Pollença, Canyamel, Cala Mezquida, Paguera, Calas de Mallorca, Cala Bona, Puerto D’Andratx.
Let us make your stay in Mallorca unforgettable! Best itineraries to ensure that we create the best routes for you.
Soller Train
Sa Calobra Cala
Sa Calobra
Our Summer Excursions in Mallorca
Interested in any of these Tours?
Select & Enjoy
Cala Figuera Mallorca Cala Dor
Sa Calobra Cala
Sa Calobra
Cars 4 passengers
Our cars are licensed with passengers insurances included too
Licensed taxis
With passengers insurances included too
Professional drivers
Our drivers are real professionals and speak Spanish, English, Russian, Bulgarian
Full comfort
Our drivers will take care for you from the meeting point up to the destination